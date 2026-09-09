Community faces uncertain future after Irwin church temporarily closed due to storm damage

A community gathered for a prayer vigil on Wednesday after their church in Irwin was slammed by last week's storms. First United Methodist Church of Irwin is temporarily closed after the storms on Sept. 3.

"Unfortunately, we had a sewage flood on the whole bottom floor of the church, which closed the entire church due to contamination," church secretary Kendra Ondish said on Wednesday.

One community member said the church has been through "a lot" over the last couple of years. Ondish added that they had to skip services last weekend.

"It's not just Sunday services, though," Ondish said. "We have the food bank, we have food pantry, we have [Narcotics Anonymous], we have [Alcoholics Anonymous], so many are depending on us. They have nowhere to go."

While the community spent time praying on Wednesday for its post-storm future, the community also prayed for others.

"For families who are facing uncertainty about their homes, their work, their finances or their future, provide the help they need," Rev. Hyung-Suk Joe prayed.

Wednesday's prayer vigil was just what parishioners said they needed.

"It means everything," one parishioner said. "My church is my life."

Wednesday was a chance for everyone to come together after the storms split them apart. However, the church does not know when it will reopen.