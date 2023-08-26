First tenants selected for new North Huntingdon office complex

First tenants selected for new North Huntingdon office complex

First tenants selected for new North Huntingdon office complex

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) - A huge new development is underway right now in North Huntingdon.

Colony Realty is building a four-story office complex next to the new Urban Adventure Air Park on Mills Drive and across the street from Walmart.

Submitted / Colony Realty Associates

Primaniti Bros. and Millie's Ice Cream are already on board to move in on the ground floor. They could open up next summer.

Colony Realty has been in business for 70 years.