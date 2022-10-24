First responders rescue woman who fell over Mt. Washington hillside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after falling 20 feet over a hillside in Mt. Washington.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the woman was riding a bike along East Sycamore Street when her brakes gave out. She then hit a median and fell approximately 20 feet over the hillside and getting stuck.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

First responders helped rescue her from the hillside, using a backboard to help lift her off of the hill.

The woman suffered multiple injuries, including one to her leg.

She was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.