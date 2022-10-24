Watch CBS News
First responders rescue woman who fell over Mt. Washington hillside

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after falling 20 feet over a hillside in Mt. Washington. 

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the woman was riding a bike along East Sycamore Street when her brakes gave out. She then hit a median and fell approximately 20 feet over the hillside and getting stuck. 

img-4237.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

First responders helped rescue her from the hillside, using a backboard to help lift her off of the hill.

The woman suffered multiple injuries, including one to her leg. 

She was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 4:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

