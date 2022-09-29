First National Bank commits $1 million to the Pittsburgh Promise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Promise just got a serious influx of funding.

First National Bank Corporation has announced they are increasing its total commitment to the program to $1 million.

"Pittsburgh's economic success depends on our ability to prepare the next generation of our local workforce," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation. "Through FNB's partnership with The Pittsburgh Promise, we can expand opportunities for students to achieve their academic aspirations, thrive in their careers, and contribute to our region's lasting prosperity."

First National Bank will have a scholarship established for students graduating from Pittsburgh Public Schools, "the F.N.B. Corporation Scholars of The Pittsburgh Promise."

Those students will get the chance to be mentored and build professional relationships with F.N.B. leaders as they head off to college.

"We are so grateful to have FNB as our newest $1 million partner," said Pittsburgh Promise Executive Director Saleem Ghubril. "They are a long-time supporter of our mission and our students. Their generous investment demonstrates a deep commitment to our city's young people, the diversity and strength of our workforce, and the vitality of our region."

We'll have more on this story on KDKA News at Noon!