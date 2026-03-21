First full day of spring in Pittsburgh comes with warm temperatures and sunshine

Spring has sprung, and today is the first full day of Spring as the vernal equinox was at 10:46 a.m. yesterday.

We are back to the 60s today with decreasing clouds and overnight lows in the 50s.

Conditions through the weekend into Monday morning KDKA Weather Center

Hourly Forecast:

9 a.m.: 43° Cloudy

Noon: 48° Cloudy

3 p.m.: 53° Partly Sunny

6 p.m.: 57° Partly Sunny

Sunday is a KDKA First Alert Weather Day with rain and possible storms arriving after 2 p.m. We are under a "slight risk" for severe weather, meaning there's a higher confidence for areas south of Pittsburgh to get scattered strong to severe storms in the evening.

Severe weather chances on Sunday KDKA Weather Center

Damaging winds will be the biggest threat, but there will also be heavy downpours and frequent thunder and lightning, which may wake you up late Sunday into early Monday morning. Our highs get to the mid to upper 70s, so the first part of the day will be nice to enjoy, but stay weather aware.

When thunder roars, go indoors!

On Monday at midnight, we start off in the 50s with temperatures falling throughout the day. Daytime temps will be in the low to mid-40s, but it will be dry with sunshine.

Tuesday will be the coldest morning with lows back in the 20s before we get back near normal to 50 in the afternoon with sunny skies.

The warming trend returns for the end of the week and for the month!