First Alert Weather: We're not done with rain just yet, as more moves in this evening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh recorded 0.6" of rain yesterday. We remain more than 1.1" behind the monthly average pace

By the time you are reading this dense fog would have likely burned off for places north of Pittsburgh.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place through 9 a.m. and the densest fog appears to be in Butler County into Lawrence County and is having an impact on both the Pennsylvania Turnpike and I-79.

Pittsburgh saw 0.6" of rain yesterday. That was a little shy of the 0.75" or more that I was calling for.

Rain chances over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

We haven't seen much rain this month with our monthly total now coming in at 0.9". We are just over 1.1" behind the normal monthly pace.

We do still have a couple of rain chances to make up some of the monthly deficit but time is quickly running out.

Looking ahead to this evening KDKA Weather Center

The big rain day looks to come on Wednesday of next week with a complex system heading our way. We could have another all-day rain event that wraps up on Thursday with rain turning to brief snow on the backside.

We actually also have a chance for rain tonight as a trough pushes through from the north. This will bring a brief rain chance our way just after sunset tonight. You're looking at maybe an hour's worth of light but steady rain.

Many probably won't even know it's raining if they don't look out a window, but they will know when the rain has pushed off with strong wind speeds expected overnight tonight.

Winds could gust up to nearly 30mph.

Looking ahead, Saturday will be chilly with morning lows in the 20s and highs just in the mid-30s. Our midnight temperature may very well be our daily high on Saturday.

Conditions over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

Sunday will be warmer with highs just shy of 50 in most places.

Monday highs will be near 60 with 60s expected for highs on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances will return late Tuesday as well.

7-day forecast: February 23, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!