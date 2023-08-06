Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening into Monday

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/6)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/6) 02:57

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s and humid. We start off mild and dry before the next area of low pressure brings rain and a few storms, mainly after 4 p.m. 

We are under a "marginal risk" (1 out of 5) for severe weather today with isolated damaging winds possible.

spc-day-1.png
Severe weather outlook on Sunday, August 6, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

We will have periods of heavy rain overnight and even some thunderstorms with lows near 70.

Monday will be a First Alert Weather Day with much of the region under a "slight risk" (2 out of 5) meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible with frequent lightning, hail, and damaging winds. 

hourly-storm-chance.png
Conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

Parts of Fayette County and Somerset County are under an "enhanced risk" (3 out of 5) meaning that's the best chance for hail, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado. The best chance will be after 2 p.m. 

If you have outdoor plans, have a backup plan to move things inside. 

Tuesday will be cooler with a few left-over showers and highs only in the upper 70s. 

Wednesday looks like the best day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s. 

7-day.png
7-day forecast: August 6, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

