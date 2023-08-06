Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening into Monday

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (8/6)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (8/6) 03:47

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a quiet weekend, we are ending Sunday evening with scattered showers and storms moving northeast with a warm frontal boundary.

Daily average High: 82° Low: 63°
Sunrise: 6:22 Sunset: 8:29

ALERT: Monday is a First Alert Weather Day with strong to severe storms possible from lunchtime through the evening.

AWARE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening but not much severe potential until Monday.

KDKA Weather Center

Most of the severe threats will hold off until Monday, but we could still have a rumble of thunder or a few heavy downpours until late tonight.

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day with much of the region under a 'slight risk' (2 out of 5), meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible with frequent lightning, hail, and damaging winds. 

Parts of Fayette County and Somerset County are under an 'enhanced risk' (3 out of 5), meaning that's the best chance for hail, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado. The storm chance could start as early as 11 a.m., with the threat lingering through mid-evening.

KDKA Weather Center

Stay weather aware, keep tuned to KDKA-TV on air and online, and have a way to get warnings to your mobile device. If you have outdoor plans, have a backup plan to move things inside. 

Tuesday will be cooler with a few left-over showers and highs only in the upper 70s. Wednesday looks like the best day, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s.

KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

First published on August 6, 2023 / 7:30 AM

