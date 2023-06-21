Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Staying safe and weather aware as summer storm season approaches

By Ray Petelin, Kristin Emery, Mary Ours, Ron Smiley, Falicia Woody

Summer storm season awareness
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With warmer weather having arrived here in Western Pennsylvania, the hotter temperatures can mean a few things.

It can mean more yardwork and time for fun activities like going to the park -- but it can also mean more chances of storms and severe weather arriving in your area.

Here in Western Pennsylvania, we get a variety of severe weather. From dealing with rising temperatures and heat waves to heavy rain, flash flooding, severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings, our team of meteorologists are here for you this storm season. 

We'll keep you informed of what's heading your way and let you know what you can expect when conditions will start to take a turn for the worst.

If a tornado warning is issued for your area, head to your basement, if you have one. If you don't, find an interior room, and be sure to stay away from any windows. Make sure you don't leave your pets behind, if you have time and it's safe to do so.

When preparing for severe weather, it's good to have a plan of where you'll go during a storm and it's a good idea to have a kit with things like first aid kits, candles, and flashlights. And always be sure to keep your devices charged in case you lose power.

Stay safe this storm season! 

