Strong storms roll into the Pittsburgh area overnight into Friday | First Alert Weather

If you check out the Storm Prediction Center's daily severe risk page, you'll see that they have our area shaded in for the chance of severe weather both today and Friday.

What you can expect from potential overnight storms in the region - May 15, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

During this time period, our highest severe weather risk occurs overnight tonight with a line of storms expected to roll through. At this time, my biggest concern will come from powerful straight-line winds. All forms of severe weather are possible, though, including tornadoes.

While severe weather will be possible tonight, most of today, if not all of it, is looking dry and hot.

Conditions expected in the Pittsburgh area - May 15, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

I have highs today hitting the 80-degree mark. It's going to be close. Winds will be light and out of the south. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-70s.

Tonight's severe weather will be triggered by an overnight warm front sweeping through. Behind the front, Friday highs will hit the mid-80s, but the bigger story will be what happens with dew points that will shoot up into the mid-60s for the rest of the day.

Severe weather chances will likely stick around through Saturday afternoon. Saturday highs will probably only be around 78° with Sunday highs near 70°.

7-day forecast: May 15, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

