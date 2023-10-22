First Alert Weather: Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory in place into Monday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Clear skies and chilly air will provide our best chance of patchy to widespread frost and freeze for the region tomorrow morning.

Daily average High: 61° Low: 42°

Sunrise: 7:39 a.m. Sunset: 6:31 p.m.

FIRST ALERT FOR MONDAY MORNING: Frost Advisory, Freeze Warning in place.

AWARE: Frost and possible freeze Monday morning.

We've issued a First Alert Weather Day due to a frost advisory in place for Allegheny and surrounding counties, with Butler and areas north along with Greene and Fayette Counties under a freeze warning.

Temperatures will dip into the mid-lower 30s Monday morning, so some areas could see a frost/freeze while others may hover in the mid to upper 30s with light winds and avoid frost.

In any event, the chill will be short-lived as sunshine and milder air push us into the upper 50s by Monday afternoon (very seasonable) and into the 60s and even 70s (way above normal) by mid to late week!

We'll enjoy the sunshine with that mild air until next weekend when cooler air and shower chances return.

