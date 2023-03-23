Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Flood watch issued for parts of area

By Falicia Woody

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3-23-23-)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3-23-23-) 02:53

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Showers and storms will continue on-and-off throughout Thursday, but will pick up in intensity Thursday evening into Friday morning. 

The rain will slide south and continue to pour on areas around the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia all throughout the day Friday. Rain totals in the Pittsburgh area will be around 1-2". 

This could pose some flooding risks for those prone areas like creeks, streams and poor drainage areas. Pittsburgh, and areas north of Interstate-70, will mainly see cloudy skies Friday. 

Another large batch of rain will move through all of Western Pennsylvania Saturday morning, and more heavy rain is expected then. So, the flood risk will last through Saturday morning. There is currently a flood watch in effect through Saturday morning for the following counties: Greene and Fayette (PA), Monongalia and Preston (WV). 

If you do encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and don't drown. Flooded roadways appear to be shallow, but may be deeper than you think. If you live in a flood prone area, start thinking of your emergency plan, just in case.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 3:39 PM

