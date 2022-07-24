First Alert Weather Day: Scattered strong to severe storms possible on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It'll be our last chance to hit 90 for the week with humidity levels staying high so it'll feel in the mid-90s.

Many areas yesterday got close to 90 but Pittsburgh says at 89.

Storms rolled through yesterday leaving some trees down and power outages and today is round two as a cold front will move through.

Severe weather outlook for western Pennsylvania - July 24, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

The biggest threat for storms is north of I-80 as the shortwave is crossing the Great Lakes. There's an 'enhanced' risk for severe weather for areas north which is a 3 out of 5 for severe weather.

Areas south of 422 are under a 'slight' risk for severe weather which is a 2 out of 5 and then south of Pittsburgh only a 'marginal' risk which is a 1 out of 5. Wind gusts over 60 mph are the biggest threat. We could have small hail but also an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The risk for severe weather goes down the further south you are.

Hourly temperatures and conditions - July 24, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

It's an unsettled start to the work week with the chance for rain and storms each day.

Storms will last through Monday but will weaken so stay weather aware. We finally catch relief from the heat tomorrow with highs back in the mid-80s, but humidity will still be a bit high.

Tuesday is the pick of the week where it'll be partly cloudy, seasonable, mainly dry, and with lower humidity. The chance for rain returns Wednesday.

7-Day Forecast - July 24, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

