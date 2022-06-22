Firefighters respond to 4-alarm fire on the South Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire on the South Side.
Just before 4 a.m., they were called to the 1900 block of E. Carson Street for a commercial fire.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, no one has been injured as a result of the fire.
We will have more updates here on KDKA.com as well as on Your Day Pittsburgh.
