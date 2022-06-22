Watch CBS News
Firefighters respond to 4-alarm fire on the South Side

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire on the South Side.

Just before 4 a.m., they were called to the 1900 block of E. Carson Street for a commercial fire.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, no one has been injured as a result of the fire.

We will have more updates here on KDKA.com as well as on Your Day Pittsburgh.

First published on June 22, 2022 / 4:27 AM

