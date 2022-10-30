Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters, medics called to house fire in Wilkinsburg

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Firefighters and medics were on the scene of a house fire in Wilkinsburg. The fire was reported just after 9 p.m. Saturday evening.

img-4410.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The fire was first reported at the intersection of Swissvale and South Avenue, damaging a building that's at least a three-story structure, according to 911 dispatchers.

No word if this is an occupied or vacant building.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 9:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.