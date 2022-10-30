Firefighters, medics called to house fire in Wilkinsburg

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Firefighters and medics were on the scene of a house fire in Wilkinsburg. The fire was reported just after 9 p.m. Saturday evening.

KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The fire was first reported at the intersection of Swissvale and South Avenue, damaging a building that's at least a three-story structure, according to 911 dispatchers.

No word if this is an occupied or vacant building.