Firefighters battle house fire in Indiana County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - The Clymer Volunteer Fire Company, along with several other departments, battled a house fire Friday afternoon.

Due to the harsh weather conditions, several departments were called in to assist with the blaze.

indiana-co-fire-12-23-2022.jpg
Clymer Volunteer Fire Company/Facebook

Crews operated on the scene for just about three hours, the department shared via a Facebook post. Firefighters later determined no one was home at the time of the fire.

The scene was cleared roughly three hours after firefighters arrived at the scene.

December 25, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

