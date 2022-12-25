Firefighters battle house fire in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - The Clymer Volunteer Fire Company, along with several other departments, battled a house fire Friday afternoon.

Due to the harsh weather conditions, several departments were called in to assist with the blaze.

Clymer Volunteer Fire Company/Facebook

Crews operated on the scene for just about three hours, the department shared via a Facebook post. Firefighters later determined no one was home at the time of the fire.

The scene was cleared roughly three hours after firefighters arrived at the scene.