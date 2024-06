ETNA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Fire crews were called to battle an apartment fire in Etna on Tuesday.

The fire was reported along Wilson Street just before noon. Parts of the structure were heavily charred from the damage.

KDKA-TV Photojournalist Dennis Lane

There is no word yet on any injuries or the extent of the damage as a result of the blaze.

