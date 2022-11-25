Watch CBS News
Firefighter recovering after apartment fire along Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A firefighter is recovering after being hurt while responding to an apartment fire in Squirrel Hill.

The flames sparked at an apartment building along Murray Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday

It's believed the fire started in a kitchen.

"It's the one apartment that's damaged," said Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Assistant Chief Brian Kokkila. "I do not believe there was much water damage at all. There is some smoke damage, but it's all really been contained to that one apartment."

Residents were evacuated while crews got things under control. 

The occupant of the apartment was treated at the scene. Both that person and the firefighter are expected to be okay. 

