Fire at Shell cracker plant in Beaver County forces evacuation of multiple employees

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said a fire at the Shell cracker plant in Beaver County forced the evacuation of multiple employees and potentially released chemicals into the community.

Anita White and Eli Matich worry about what could be in the air outside their home in Potter Township, just miles away from the plant.

"It just feels scary, because you don't really know how it's impacting your health," White said.

"When they built it, it was meant for job employment, help boost Beaver County. But instead, it's kind of been more negative than positive, it seems like," Matich said.

It was just two days ago when smoke appeared to be billowing out of the facility, caused by what the state DEP calls a fire. It happened Wednesday afternoon at ethane cracking furnace #5.

The DEP spokesperson said Shell reported that 15 employees were evacuated, and one person suffered a minor heat-related injury.

KDKA obtained a photo showing a mangled furnace inside the complex. A Shell employee told KDKA that the damage is so bad it could result in them tearing it down and rebuilding.

"It's definitely concerning," Matich said.

The DEP spokesperson said it resulted in the "possible release of an unknown amount of 1,3-butadiene and benzene" in the air, and that the furnace "was not in production at the time."

The agency added that an emergency response team member conducted an initial assessment at the plant and did not see any visible emissions or unintended releases of them due to a malfunction or other problem, along with any unpleasant smells. Also, their "air monitor did not register any emissions above zero, which means there weren't any air pollutants that lingered related [to] the fire."

"We're always trying to eat healthy and be clean, but then we have these chemicals that are going into the air. So, it kind of feels like, all right, what's the point?" White said.

Environmental experts describe what may have been released this week as cancer-causing chemicals.

Since Shell started operating here in late 2022, it's faced several malfunctions and millions of dollars in fines.

Shell did not disclose the potential release of chemicals in a Facebook post to the public, but a spokesperson told KDKA they informed the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and "will submit the [investigation] findings, as required, to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and the Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC)."

As for White and Matich, for the time being, they'll be staying where they are.

"Until the housing market gets a bit better, so we can move a little farther away," White said.

The DEP spokesperson said Shell is continuing to investigate and that the agency will ensure the company complies with environmental regulations for the health and safety of the community.