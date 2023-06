Fire rips through home in Lower Burrell

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) - Firefighters were called to battle flames at a home in Westmoreland County Sunday afternoon.

Fire and black smoke were seen coming from a home on Jefferson Avenue in Lower Burrell.

Frazer Volunteer Fire Department #2

There's no word on any injuries.