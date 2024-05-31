Fire breaks out at Pittsburgh's Arts Festival after propane tank explodes, injuring worker

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A propane tank exploded and started a fire at Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Arts Festival on Friday, sending a man to the hospital.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the explosion happened at a food tent at Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Eighth Street. An employee was taken to the hospital with second degree burns in serious but stable condition, officials said.

A fire broke at Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Arts Festival on Friday. (Photo: Provided)

The fire is being categorized as "an over pressurized propane tank that caught fire," according to Public Safety. It's an isolated incident, and officials said the Arts Festival is still going on.

"So we came down and we had already just ate maybe 20 minutes before, so we were going to get my son a tattoo, which was right across the street, and we heard like a sizzling noise then you just hear 'boom' and then all the fire, flames, start coming out and they started getting bigger cause everyone just kind of froze, and then everyone started screaming and running down the road," said a witness.

The fire has been put out and fire investigators are now on scene.

The Arts Festival kicked off on Friday. More than 400 artists and vendors are expected to draw around 300,000 people over the next 10 days. Pride celebrations also began on Friday, marking the start of a busy weekend in the city.

The bulk of the Arts Festival takes place in Pittsburgh's Cultural District, with many attractions on Fort Duquesne Boulevard. This year it is expanding onto the Rachel Carson Bridge.

The festival runs from May 31 to June 9 daily from noon until 9 p.m.