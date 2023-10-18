Fire marshal investigating after apartment complex just outside of Pittsburgh goes up in flames

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - An investigation into an apartment fire just outside of the city is underway this morning.

Fierce flames ripped through the apartment complex in Stowe Township on Broadway Avenue.

Viewer video provided to KDKA showed the flames engulfing the building from a distance.

Our news team spoke with a man who said the fire started in his apartment.

"My kitchen is damaged, my living room is damaged, all the way to the hallway," said James Clark. "My bedroom, my kids' bedroom, damaged."

One person was taken to the hospital as a result, but their condition is not known at this time.

Also, a firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details