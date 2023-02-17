Fire forces multiple residents from New Kensington apartment building

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - An apartment building in New Kensington went up in flames on Thursday night, forcing several people from their homes.

The fire began around 9:30 at the home on Fifth Avenue.

Crews said when they arrived on the scene, there were reports of people trapped inside, but luckily, everyone inside was able to escape safely.

Firefighters did, however, have to rescue several kittens from the second floor.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.