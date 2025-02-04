Early morning fire at Butler County car dealer, apartment complex leaves 4 displaced

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Commuters, residents, and firefighters were all caught in an early morning mess on Tuesday after a fire broke out at a Butler County auto dealership.

It started around 3 a.m. when Franklin Township firefighters were called to JR's Truck and Auto Sales off New Castle Road.

Prospect Borough Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Niederlander said he and about 60 firefighters did their best to extinguish flames.

"Rolled up, saw the fire blowing out the roof," said Niederlander. "Fire was over the top of our heads at the time and [we] tried to save as much of the property as we could."

Smoke soared into the sky and flame rose high. For hours, early morning commuters detoured around Route 422 while firefighters worked.

"The reason we had to shut down [Route 422] was [because] we were working that tanker shuttle, so we had all those portable water tanks on 422," Niederlander added.

Tank after tank carried in water.

"We do not have fire hydrants that supply this section of the road. So, we had to have all our tankers respond."

They sprayed that water onto the flames. The business was closed before the fire, but apartments also sit inside the building.

"There were four residents inside that building at the time," Niederlander said.

All four people made it out safely, but they remain displaced. One firefighter broke their ankle but is otherwise safe.

In the light of day, the devastation shows what's left of the morning mess while the fire marshal investigates.