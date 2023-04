Crews called to fire in Armstrong County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews were called to a fire in Armstrong County on Monday.

A building that stores tires and vehicles is on fire, and crews are battling thick smoke and heavy flames at the scene. The building is on North Long Run Road in South Bend Township.

No one was inside when the fire started.