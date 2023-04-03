Finleyville Food Pantry finds new home in Monongahela after eviction

Finleyville Food Pantry looks for new home after eviction letter muddies future

Finleyville Food Pantry looks for new home after eviction letter muddies future

MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) — After being unexpectedly evicted last month, the Finleyville Food Pantry has a new home.

The Washington County food pantry operated out of the basement of First Presbyterian Church until Pat Trumpie, who runs the pantry, said she got an eviction letter and couldn't afford a lawyer for negotiations.

Trumpie says the pantry's new location is 406 Chess Street in Monongahela.

Despite now being located in Mongahela, Trumpie says they'll keep their original name and continue serving all of Washington County.

The goal is to officially have the pantry up and running in the next week or two, but in order to do that, Trumpie says they need stock up.

The pantry will resume Wednesday food donations this week. Donations will be accepted at the new location April 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.