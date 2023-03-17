Finleyville Food Pantry looks for new home after eviction letter muddies future

FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Washington County food pantry is planning one final giveaway Saturday as it searches for a new place to call home.

The Finleyville Food Pantry was shocked when it received an eviction letter. Pat Trumpie is proud of her life's work at the pantry, but the owner of the pantry has to pack it up after 38 years of feeding the county.

"I have a broken heart right now because I don't know where I'm gonna go," Trumpie said. "I have all these families who depend on me."

The pantry currently operates in the basement of First Presbyterian Church, but the evection letter changed all that.

"They sent us a letter via James Haines, a lawyer in Monongahela, and any negotiation has to be through their lawyer and our lawyer," Trumpie said.

She said she can't afford a lawyer and the rent after she said it tripled in price.

"It was $360 then $560 then $1,200 a month," Trumpie said.

She is forced to figure it out and find another similar space. She can pay up to $2,000 per month.

"I'm not asking for a free building," she said. "I'm not asking for a free ride. I'm asking for help. Do you have a building out there? Can you house us somewhere?"

KDKA-TV called the attorney listed on the eviction letter Friday to ask who plans to move into the space but did not hear back. Trumpie said she's more than just a pantry.

"We do the blessings in the backpacks, school supplies and book bags," she said. "We have a homeless program."

She is now looking for her own blessing to keep helping people in the county.

"We're looking at Peters Township, even Jefferson Borough on the outskirts. As close as we can keep it," Trumpie said.

The future Finleyville Food Pantry would around 2,800 square feet, and bonus points if there's bathrooms and parking.

You can contact the food pantry by email Cardinalsflyby@gmail.com or 412-660-3166.