PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two individuals wanted for breaking into vehicles in Findlay Township have been arrested.

Findlay Township Police say that Cameron Cosentino and Rainelle Wolfe were wanted for stealing items from unlocked vehicles.

*** CAPTURED *** Cosentino and Wolfe were taken into custody today in Beaver County based off of a tip received by local police. Thanks to everyone for your help! Posted by Findlay Township Police Department on Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Police say the two were taken into custody in Beaver County after a tip was called in.