Finalists announced for sixth annual Willie Thrower Award

Five WPIAL quarterbacks have been nominated as finalists for this year's Willie Thrower Award.

The award is given annually to the top high school football quarterback from western Pennsylvania.

The five finalists were announced Wednesday, selected by a 70-person panel made up of coaches, media members, and field officials.

Avonworth's Carson Bellinger helped lead his team to WPIAL and PIAA 3A championships this past year, throwing for 1,723 yards and 24 touchdown passes.

Peters Township's Nolan DiLucia was a key part in his team completing a comeback win in the WPIAL 5A title and was the fourth leading passer in the WPIAL this past season with 2,150 yards, also completing 20 touchdown passes.

North Catholic's Joey Felitsky led the WPIAL in passing with 2,437 yards and also led the WPIAL with 33 passing touchdowns.

Upper St. Clair's Ethan Hellman ranked third in WPIAL passing this past season with 2,199 yards, also completing 30 passing touchdowns.

Pine-Richland's Aaron Strader was seventh in WPIAL passing with 1,996 yards, completing 27 touchdown passes along the way.

The winner of this year's award will be announced on March 28.

The award was named for Willie Thrower, the first Black quarterback to appear in an NFL game for the Chicago Bears in the 1950s. Throw attended New Kensington High School before playing at Michigan State and in the NFL.

Past winners of the award include Matt Sieg, Payton Wehner, Caden Olsen, and Cole Spencer.