Scores for 2025 PIAA state championship football games

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association football championship games are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School.

Only 12 teams remain in the playoffs, and six PIAA champions will be crowned by Saturday night at Chapman Field. Tickers for each title game can be found online.

This story will be updated with the latest scores after each game.

PIAA 1A title game score

Clairton beat Bishop Guilfoyle 35-3 to win the PIAA Class 1A championship on Thursday.

The Bears dominated the Marauders on their way to their first state title since 2012. Clairton won four consecutive titles from 2009-12. Bishop Guilfoyle was the defending state champion.

PIAA 2A title game

Southern Columbia faces Farrell at 1 p.m. on Friday.

PIAA 3A title game

Northwestern Lehigh faces Avonworth at 1 p.m. on Saturday

PIAA 4A title game score

Southern Lehigh defeated Twin Valley 43-21 in the PIAA Class 4A championship game on Thursday.

PIAA 5A title game

Roman Catholic faces Bishop McDevitt on Friday at 7 p.m.

PIAA 6A title game

La Salle College faces Pittsburgh Central Catholic at 7 p.m. on Saturday.