Finalists announced for 5th annual Willie Thrower Award

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The five finalists have been announced for this year's Willie Thrower Award, which is given annually to the top southwestern Pennsylvania high school quarterback.

Five quarterbacks from the WPIAL were named the finalists, as voted on by a panel of coaches and media members who cover high school football on a regular basis.

Nolan DiLucia, Peters Township

DiLucia helped lead Peters Township an 11-2 record this past season with postseason wins against Penn-Trafford and Upper St. Clair before falling one win shy of the WPIAL 5A title.

DiLucia ranked fourth among all WPIAL quarterbacks in passing with 2,525 yards. He threw for 23 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Joey Felitsky, North Catholic

Felitsky led the WPIAL in passing with 2,982 yards this past season, throwing for 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Under Felitsky's leadership at quarterback, North Catholic advanced to the quarterfinals of the WPIAL 3A playoffs where they lost a barnburner to Elizabeth Forward.

Tanner Pfeuffer, Bethel Park

Pfeuffer ranked second in the WPIAL in passing this past season with 2,656 yards. He also threw for a league-leading 31 touchdowns with only six interceptions.

Bethel Park's high-scoring offense helped lead them to playoff wins vs. Latrobe and Woodland Hills before losing to Pine-Richland in the 5A semifinals.

Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry

Sieg continued his run of being one of the most electric and dynamic players in the WPIAL with a stellar junior season.

The Penn State recruit led his team to the WPIAL 1A title and the PIAA 1A semifinals, rushing for 1,840 yards and 33 touchdowns on top of his 1,340 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns.

Jy'Aire Walls, Pittsburgh Central Catholic

Walls helped lead Central Catholic to winning the WPIAL 6A title and advanced to the PIAA 6A championship game, losing to Philadelphia powerhouse St. Joseph's Prep.

Walls finished the season ranked third in passing with 2,625 yards and 28 touchdowns, throwing only four interceptions all season.

When will the award winner be announced?

The award will be given out at a luncheon in New Kensington on March 29 and the winner will take home a 29-pound replica trophy molded after the Willie Thrower statue that's located inside Valley High Memorial Stadium.

Previous winners of the award include Peyton Wehner, Cadin Olsen (two-time winner), and Cole Spencer.