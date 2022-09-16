Watch CBS News
Final southbound closure of Neville Island Bridge runs until 5 a.m. on Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Starting at 9 p.m. tonight, closures will go into effect along the southbound lanes of I-79 on the Neville Island Bridge.

Crews will be performing deck and concrete pavement upgrades along with painting until 5 a.m. on Monday morning. 

When trying to get around the closure while headed south on I-79, the following detour route can be taken:

  • Get off I-79 at the Emsworth/Sewickley exit
  • Make a left on Kilbuck Street
  • Once through the stop sign, make a right turn onto Route 65
  • Head north on Route 65
  • Make a left onto the Sewickley Bridge
  • Make a left onto Route 51
  • Get back onto I-79 from Route 51

First published on September 16, 2022 / 3:48 AM

