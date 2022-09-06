Rain does not damper spirits on final day of Rib Fest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite some gloomy weather in Pittsburgh on Monday, the rainy start to Labor Day did not dampen anyone's spirits at Rib Fest.

For the fifth and final day, nationally renowned rib vendors fired up their grills and smokers one last time, and the crowd didn't hesitate to come down and get a taste of what the vendors had to offer.

"It's awesome," said Donna Rice, owner of Desperado's BBQ. "Sales have been up every day. It's been good."

Desperado's BBQ is back in Pittsburgh after a hiatus and says the secret to success comes in its sauce.

"We have three sauces so we can appeal to the crowd," Rice said. "And a long time ago when we were first doing the cookoffs, we ventured to Pittsburgh and the people in Pittsburgh wanted a hotter sauce. So, that's how our hot sauce was born."

On the other end, Jim's Smokin' Que puts its own finesse on what it calls some old-school BBQ.

"What sets us apart from the rest is we use smokers," said owner Jim. "Those back there are custom-built smokers out of wood from Georgia. We use all hardwood."

And while the rain put a damper on part of the day, even canceling some events in the area, people still came out to Rib Fest.

"Pittsburghers always love to eat."