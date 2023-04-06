Watch CBS News
Local News

Ferrante's Lakeview goes up for sale

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ferrante's Lakeview goes up for sale
Ferrante's Lakeview goes up for sale 00:25

HEMPFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) — A popular wedding and banquet facility in Westmoreland County is up for sale.

Ferrante's Lakeview on Route 30 in Hempfield Township is listed for $3.9 million. The president of the business told the Tribune-Review that the facility is booked all this year and "a lot of next year," but the owners told the newspaper they plan on honoring the events.

The 20-acre property includes rental units and a lake. The owners of Ferrante's Lakeview say they are ready to retire, the Tribune-Review reports.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 11:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.