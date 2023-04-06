Ferrante's Lakeview goes up for sale

HEMPFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) — A popular wedding and banquet facility in Westmoreland County is up for sale.

Ferrante's Lakeview on Route 30 in Hempfield Township is listed for $3.9 million. The president of the business told the Tribune-Review that the facility is booked all this year and "a lot of next year," but the owners told the newspaper they plan on honoring the events.

The 20-acre property includes rental units and a lake. The owners of Ferrante's Lakeview say they are ready to retire, the Tribune-Review reports.