Ferrante's Lakeview is for sale, but owners say they will honor upcoming events

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A long-standing wedding and banquet facility in Westmoreland County is up for sale.

The owners of Ferrante's Lakeview in Greensburg said it was a difficult decision to put the facility on the market. It has been in the family for 66 years. But they want to retire and hope the new owner will keep the property as an event space. They also said they will honor upcoming events.

"We're not going to sell in two months and say we're done and no more weddings," owner Susan Domasky said. "We would never do that to our clients. We care about them."

The venue is booked every weekend through the end of this year, and a few commitments are already on the books for 2024.

Even if the family gets a buyer soon, they said it could take four to five months to transfer the property but realistically it could take up to a year.

"It's going to take a while to transfer everything," Domasky said. "There is a lot that has to get approved. It'll take a long time."

Realtor Stephen Limani listed the property and said because the family is committed to their clients, they would not sell to a buyer who is not willing to honor the upcoming events.

"It would be easy to transfer the purchase," Limani said. "Then allow the current owners to stay on, continue to run the operation. We'd do what is called a rent back."

"We'd continue to be able to have the weddings and continue all the events while the new owner worked on all their permits," he added.

While both the owners and Limani would love to see Lakeview stay as a wedding venue, they will explore other visions for the property. But they all agree the owners have to be the right fit for the community.

"There is plenty enough land for development if they wanted to build additional shops, shopping plaza, maybe some additional housing around the lake. I think that would be a gorgeous setting," Limani said.

The owners said they are still taking reservations for 2024.

