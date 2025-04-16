2 Pittsburgh-area communities waiting for critical FEMA funding

Critical services in two municipalities in Allegheny County are taking a hit after promised Federal Emergency Management Agency money hasn't come through.

Bridgeville says it hasn't received millions of dollars in funding for a flood control project.

"Bridgeville's been flooded for decades. It's an ongoing occurrence here," said Joseph Kauer, the borough manager.

For years, the borough has been applying for funding through FEMA to make the northern part of the borough less flood-prone. In 2023, the borough was granted $5.33 million through FEMA's Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program.

It's been 20 months, and the borough still hasn't received the money to begin phase one of the Bridgeville Flood Control Infrastructure Project. It includes building a bridge pumping system and a levee.

"It's a little devastating for us, but we're being optimistic. We view this flood mitigation as step one, as kind of a rebirth of this side of town," Kauer said.

So, what's the hold-up? In late January, the White House Office of Management and Budget ordered a federal funding freeze to bring spending in line with President Trump's executive orders.

Shortly after, the freeze was temporarily blocked by a federal judge, but the funds haven't been released.

Ross/ Westview EMS finds itself in a similar position to Bridgeville. In 2024, Ross/ Westview EMS was awarded money through FEMA's Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program for a new ambulance.

The ambulance arrived in February, but the funds of $336,000 didn't.

"At the end of March, we reached out to FEMA and were simply informed that every grant was going through additional scrutiny," said Greg Porter, executive director of Ross/West View EMS.

In April, Ross/ Westview EMS ended up paying for the ambulance because of the interest and penalties it was accruing.

"We have to be very careful on making sure we have enough funds for payroll and benefits and get a loan payments, utilities, all the things it takes to run the business. So, we've essentially stopped spending money on anything unnecessary until that money comes back in," explained Porter.

Both Ross/ Westview EMS and Bridgeville hope state and federal lawmakers could help.