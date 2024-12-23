FedEx driver charged with stealing packages after sting operation in Westmoreland County

HUNKER, Pa. (KDKA) – You've heard all about your packages being stolen off your porch, but what about your packages being stolen by your delivery driver en route to your house?

It all started around two months ago. Pennsylvania State Police were alerted that packages containing Apple electronic products were not being delivered by FedEx.

Upon investigation, state police learned those packages were going through the FedEx facility in Hunker and were being loaded onto a truck driven by Mohammad Alshamasin.

However, the packages would go missing once they were on Alshamasin's truck and "out for delivery" in Hempfield Township. So, that's when state police decided to set up an old-fashioned sting operation.

"We used one of our phones and we actually put it into a package, like a typical FedEx package," said Trooper Steve Limani of the Pennsylvania State Police. "And we had that (phone) on the truck for Mr. Alshamasin to deliver and it had a designated address for him to deliver it to. We conducted surveillance throughout his work shift, and he failed to stop and deliver it to the location he was supposed to."

State police met Alshamasin while he was walking back to his car, and found the phone out of its packaging and in his bag. According to police, Alshamasin admitted that he had taken the phone and planned to sell it to make extra money.

For now, Alshamasin is being charged with misdemeanor theft of an iPhone, valued around $700, but other similar theft changes may be forthcoming.

Above all, state police want to remind everyone that this is the time of year when there is a big property theft spike, and they are encouraging everyone to be vigilant while packages are being delivered.

"If you didn't get an item, like a phone, and you were tracking it and it was supposed to come to your house that day, I would make a phone call," said Limani. "A lot of times people say, 'Oh, I'll just wait [until] tomorrow. No, that's not good. The tracking of the movement of products has gone a long way, and if it's not there on time, there is a legitimate chance, if it is a high-end electronic item, that there might be something wrong with it."

Alshamasin did not make bail and is currently in the Westmoreland County Prison.