FedEx driver crashes into creek in Washington County

The driver of a FedEx truck crashed into a creek in Washington County on Monday.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. in Canton Township, just feet away from a home. The driver fell off a private driveway and into a creek about 12 feet down.

The driver of a FedEx truck crashed into a creek in Washington County on Dec. 1, 2025. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

The homeowner jumped into his tractor and helped rescue the driver, who sustained minor injuries.

"I unloaded it, got him to get into the bucket, put the bucket into the creek where he could do it. We got him in safely, backed out, put him down," said Sean, the homeowner.

Surveillance video shows the driver pulling up to the home. He is seen backing up, but the camera didn't catch the driver leaving.

"He said he took it too wide," Sean said.

A towing company came and lifted the FedEx truck out of the creek. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection responded to the scene because there was some fuel in the water.

In a statement, a spokesperson for FedEx said, in part, "Safety is of the utmost importance to FedEX, and we are grateful there were no major injuries due to this incident. We extend our appreciation to the first responders who arrived to assist the driver involved."