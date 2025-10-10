Federal law enforcement agencies looking to rent office space in Pittsburgh

A new report shows that federal law enforcement agencies are looking to expand their presence in the city of Pittsburgh.

This comes as President Donald Trump is trying to send military assets into other cities around the United States, including Chicago, Illinois, Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C.

According to a competitive lease proposal filed by the the U.S. General Services Administration, Pittsburgh is one of twenty cities around the country where federal officials are looking to rent office space.

The proposal does not make it clear what the office space would be used for.

Some other cities on the list included in the proposal are Columbus, Ohio, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The proposal filed last month is seeking a 10-year lease and the federal government is seeking office space large enough for 70 workers while calling for administrative operations for law enforcement.

The Washington Post reports that the General Services Administration is seeking these workspaces on behalf of Immigrations and Customers Enforcement, or ICE, who already operate an office out of Pittsburgh along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The proposal for increased office space for federal law enforcement in Pittsburgh was filed as the National Guard and ICE have ramped up activity in cities across the country.

This week alone, around 500 National Guard soldiers from Texas and Illinois were deployed to Chicago for a period of at least 60 days. State and local leaders there balked at the deployment.

On Thursday evening, a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order, blocking the deployment for the next two weeks.

As for the office space search in western Pennsylvania, it's still unclear whether local leaders in the Pittsburgh area have been notified about the potential for increased federal law enforcement presence.

KDKA has reached out to spokespersons for the FBI, ATF, and Department of Homeland Security for comment.