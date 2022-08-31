FDA recalls various cheeses over possible listeria contamination

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Cheese lovers, we've got a recall you need to be aware of!

Various types of cheese are currently under recall because they could potentially be contaminated with listeria.

According to the FDA, the recall involves cheeses from Keswick Creamery, which were distributed here in Pennsylvania.

They include:

Calverley Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Vulkwin's Folly Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Havarti Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Vermeer Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Wallaby Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Cider Washed Tomme Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Feta cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Whole Milk Ricotta, 8 oz and 16 oz clear deli container, expiration dates 7/18/22, 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22, 8/18/22

Bovre Cheese (plain, oregano and garlic, herbes de Provence, cranberry and honey), 8oz clear deli container, expiration dates 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22, 8/22/22

Quark Cheese (plain and dill and onion), 8 oz and 16 oz clear deli container, expiration dates 7/7/22, 8/4/22, 8/25/22

No illnesses have been reported so far.

More information and the next steps can be found on the FDA website at this link.