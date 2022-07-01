FDA recalling two versions of morphine sulfate due to overpackaging
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Check your medicine cabinets we have a recall.
If you take morphine sulfate, you should consider throwing it out.
The two versions of the drug made by Bryant Ranch Prepack are being recalled because the current bottle likely contains too much of the drug.
This packaging could lead to an overdose.
You can find a full list of the affected packages on the Food and Drug Administration's website at this link.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.