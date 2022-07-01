Watch CBS News
FDA recalling two versions of morphine sulfate due to overpackaging

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Check your medicine cabinets we have a recall.

If you take morphine sulfate, you should consider throwing it out.

The two versions of the drug made by Bryant Ranch Prepack are being recalled because the current bottle likely contains too much of the drug.

This packaging could lead to an overdose.

You can find a full list of the affected packages on the Food and Drug Administration's website at this link.

July 1, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

