FDA issues voluntary recall of frozen falafel sold at Aldi

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A brand of frozen falafel sold at Aldi stores are being voluntarily recalled for containing E.coli.

The "Earth-Grown" brand falafel was sold in the frozen food sections in multiple states, including Pennsylvania.

At least 20 people in six states have gotten sick.

If you have the item in your freezer, it's advised to throw it out or return it to the store for a refund.

More information can be found on the FDA website at this link.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 12:28 PM

