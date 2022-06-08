FBI searching for man wanted for bank robbery in Reserve Township

RESERVE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The FBI is asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for a bank robbery.

Suspected bank robber wanted by FBI. Federal Bureau of Investigation

According to the FBI, he entered the Standard Bank on Mount Troy Road in Reserve Township last month, handed the teller a note, and claimed he had a weapon.

He is described as more than 6-feet tall, wearing jeans, a white hat, blue and white jacket with a Puma logo on the front.

They did not say how much the suspect got away with but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Pittsburgh Field Officer at 412-432-4000.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details