FBI investigates threats targeting Pittsburgh-area schools and houses of worship

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI is investigating recent threats targeting schools and houses of worship in the Pittsburgh area.

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh said two schools within the diocese received concerning emails through its website earlier this week. Wendell Hissrich, the director of safety and security for the diocese, said it alerted local law enforcement immediately and the FBI is investigating,

"People are going to get hurt. And, of course, it's distributive. It puts concern on students, administrators and puts concerns on the parents. So, if the origin is determined, they will be prosecuted, if at all possible," Hissrich said.

In a statement to KDKA-TV, the FBI said, "The FBI is aware of numerous threats of violence communicated to schools and houses of worship in Western Pennsylvania recently. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we continue to partner with local law enforcement to investigate threat information as it comes to our attention."

The agency is also on alert for threats targeting the Jewish community ahead of Passover. The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh has received more than a handful of threats since last week, according to its director of community security.

"They're highly disturbing and highly graphic in something that certainly in light of Passover preparations, which we're doing now, is something that's got the community a bit more on edge," Shawn Brokos said.