Arrests made after FBI agents execute four federal warrants in the Pittsburgh area

Multiple people were arrested Tuesday after federal agents executed arrest warrants throughout the Pittsburgh area.

The FBI's Pittsburgh office said it executed four federal arrest warrants Tuesday morning with the help of law enforcement partners including the Pennsylvania State Police and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Authorities said the arrests were made in connection with what was called a "widespread drug trafficking organization" that stretched from California to western Pennsylvania.

FBI Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania State Police, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and our local, state, and federal partners executed four federal arrest warrants this morning in the Pittsburgh area utilizing SWAT assets. An additional federal arrest warrant was executed in… pic.twitter.com/WSzIQDHomm — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) April 28, 2026

The FBI said an arrest warrant was also executed in California in connection with the case.

"FBI Pittsburgh and our partners stand committed to protecting our community from this deadly poison," authorities said.

The identities of the people who were arrested were not released.

It's unclear what federal charges the individuals will be facing.