Fayette County motel offering up free rooms to people without heat amid Pittsburgh-area cold snap

The Super 8 by Wyndham motel near Uniontown is stepping up for the community and offering up free rooms to people without heat as the Pittsburgh-area deals with bitter cold temperatures and sub-zero wind chills.

The motel shared on social media over the weekend that they are offering free heated rooms to families who are without heat or don't have a working furnace at home.

"This is our way of supporting our local community and helping families stay safe, warm, and comfortable during dangerous winter conditions," the motel said.

To qualify for a free room, you must be from South Union Township and have valid identification with one room per family that will be available first come, first served.

The motel asked people to share their post so that it could reach families who may need help. As of Tuesday morning, the post was shared nearly 650 times.

A manager from the Super 8 said Monday evening that the motel plans to make half of its 60 rooms available and that they continue to keep the offer in place while temperatures remain low throughout this week.

So far, 15 people have taken advantage of the motel's offer.

The National Weather Service issued a Cold Weather Advisory that took effect Monday night as temperatures in the region are expected to dip into the single digits with wind chills that could be as low as -15.

The NWS said that the cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions aren't taken.