Fayette County residents demand answers after SNAP benefits drained

Families in Fayette County are demanding answers after they said their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits vanished from their accounts this month.

Over a dozen people reached out to KDKA-TV after they said they logged onto their accounts to find them drained.

"I received SNAP benefits yesterday at one o'clock in the morning," Uniontown resident Lisa Dainty said. "By the time I went to use them at lunchtime yesterday, everything on my EBT card has been taken off of the card, including 20 cents in cash."

Brenda Born, another Uniontown resident, said she lost $300.

SNAP recipients said it appears their funds were stolen shortly after the money was automatically deposited into their accounts for the month of April.

"I took myself down to the welfare office to figure out what was going on, and they let me know my benefits were stolen off my card out of New Jersey, the Bronx and Washington, D.C.," Uniontown resident Kristen Ross said.

"Whenever they checked to see where they were spent, that some were spent in Alabama, some were spent in New Jersey and New York and I've never been to New York or Alabama," Born said.

Most everyone had a similar story, telling KDKA-TV that the Fayette County Assistance Office determined their benefits were stolen from out-of-state.

"When I came down here yesterday and explained to him the situation, they said that my card was hacked, along with 150-plus individuals, and all they did was gave me a new EBT card and told me that I would lose my benefits for this month," Dainty said.

The Fayette County Assistance Office told each person who spoke with KDKA-TV that their funds would not be reimbursed.

"I just want answers," Born said. "I want to know how they got into my card, why they got into my card."

Many tell KDKA-TV that they are frustrated and feel stressed about how they will be able to put food on the table this month.

"I have four kids," Ross said. "I have three that live with me, and one that I share custody with. I'm already here in need of help, and all my benefits are gone. I'm back here looking for help, and the only thing you can tell me you can do is give me a list of food banks when you see it's proven they were stolen? I didn't spend them. So, I'm still stressed out."

KDKA-TV reached out to the Salvation Army in Uniontown, which said it has already seen 15 to 20 people come through its doors this month in need of emergency food boxes because their funds had been stolen. The Salvation Army said its food bank is low right now.

"People's not going to be able to eat, they're gonna be out robbing stores to get food," Dainty said. "It's very heartbreaking in Fayette County. This county is falling apart, and something needs to be done, and people's benefits need to be given back to them."

KDKA reached out to the Fayette County Assistance Office, which said it cannot provide any information. KDKA reached out to the Department of Human Services, which also said it's "unable to comment on specific incidents."

Speaking generally, the spokesperson said that thieves have been using skimming devices on point-of-sale machines to steal SNAP benefits nationwide. Usually, they'll wait to strike until after regular benefits are paid at the beginning of the month to maximize the amount of money they steal, the spokesperson said. People are urged to look for skimmers before swiping their cards.

"The Shapiro Administration recognizes the seriousness of this theft and has taken deliberate action to thwart these bad actors; PA DHS has implemented enhanced EBT card PIN security to help ensure the benefits PA DHS administers stay with the Pennsylvanians who need them," the statement said.

Recipients can also lock and unlock their EBT cards with the ConnectEBT.

DHS said if SNAP benefits are stolen from an EBT card, recipients should report it to local law enforcement and to the Office of State Inspector General by calling 1-800-932-0582.

KDKA-TV asked if those who had funds stolen could be reimbursed. But the spokesperson said they can't be reissued, pointing to the end of Congressional authorization of funds to replace stolen benefits.

Those in need of help can call 211 or visit www.pa211.org, www.feedingpa.org or pa-navigate.org/.

KDKA-TV also asked how many residents in Fayette County have been affected, but the spokesperson referred the question to law enforcement.