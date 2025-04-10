Video captures shows the moment a road rage incident in Fayette County nearly got violent

A witness is recalling a road rage incident in Fayette County that happened in Brownsville on Wednesday night while a crew was working on construction on High Street.

According to police, a man was parked in the wrong lane in the construction zone and appeared to have gotten upset with other drivers. Video showed the moment he pulled an axe handle out of his truck and charged toward other drivers.

"You could've hurt myself, my children, you could have [taken] our lives," said Jesica Loughrey, who caught parts of the incident on her phone. "Both of the cars came head-to-head with their front grills, and they started blowing the horn at each other."

Loughrey said it started when the driver behind her became impatient after waiting 10 or 15 minutes in a construction zone.

"I noticed that a car that was behind my vehicle got into the other lane to try to pass all of the vehicles up the road that had stopped," she recalled.

It was at that moment that traffic on the other end was being let through, bringing two drivers face-to-face on the road.

"The guy in the black-ish-blue vehicle backed up and tried to go full force at the white car," Loughrey recalled. "Then, that's when the guy in the white car got out and grabbed a stick out of his trunk and went after the guy in the car."

Police said that's when a man grabbed an axe handle out of his truck and appeared to charge at the driver in the BMW.

Loughrey said she was stuck in the middle of it all with her kids and their friend in the car.

"It was a crappy situation, it was a scary situation," she said.

She said the cars in front of her moved out of the way to let the BMW get through when she was nearly hit.

"The blue-ish-black-oish car went in between their vehicles and proceeded to try to hit my car," she recalled. "Obviously, he came to a complete stop, I'd say maybe an inch away from my vehicle. That's when I dropped my phone, and the recording stopped because I was scared.

From there, she said the other man got back in his car and allegedly tried running into construction workers on the site before driving away.

Now, she hopes to see both drivers face consequences.

"I get that people do stupid things, and it's instinct to retaliate, but in that situation, they were just both wrong," she said.

Police said no injuries were reported, and the man who had the axe handle is pending charges, including traffic violations and disorderly conduct.