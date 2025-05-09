Video shows Pittsburgh-area man driving in reverse on main road

A driver in Fayette County was spotted going in reverse on a main road.

Shane Williams told KDKA-TV it all started after he got a call from his mother that his cousin's car broke down in the Walmart parking lot in Uniontown.

"I came up to Walmart and tried to fix it, see what was going on with it, and the only gear that worked was reverse," Williams said.

Williams, who has a background as a mechanic, said the transmission went out in the car.

"It wouldn't go in gear. When I put it in gear, it wouldn't go forward at all. It was just revving up real high," Williams said. "So, we were sitting there for a little bit. It was raining. We had my little cousin in the car, my mom in the car, so I was like, well, just follow me and I'll drive it backwards home."

With his family following behind him, Williams said he started driving in reverse from Walmart to Route 40 to the Fayette Bank Building in downtown.

"I had them follow in front of me, so nobody got in front of me and kind of made it safe," Williams said.

KDKA-TV asked Williams why he decided to drive it in reverse rather than calling a towing company.

"Why not call a tow truck? You know, it didn't cross my mind at the time, and I was just in a rush. And I'm like, I don't want to sit here and wait. I have my little cousin with me, my mom with me. We had groceries in the car. Tow trucks around here take a quite time to get to you. So, by the time they get here, I can have it at home," Williams said.

The entire journey was caught on video.

"I don't think there's a law stating that you can't drive backwards. There might be now," Williams said.

Williams told KDKA-TV that he made it home safely.

"I didn't think there was a law for driving backwards as long as I followed the laws of the road. So, I used my turn signals. I stopped at every light and drove it backwards home," Williams said.

Is it illegal to drive in reverse?

Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown said this incident is not currently under investigation. A spokesperson said driving in reverse is illegal, as it interferes with traffic and is considered careless driving.

State police ask that anyone who sees someone driving in reverse call police.