Fayette County Jail strengthening security after drugs were almost slipped to inmates

The Fayette County Jail says headphone wires and an envelope were used in an attempt to get drugs to inmates, but a sharp jail guard caught them in the act.

Now, the jail is beefing up security.

Jail officials say a man walked down the access road beside the jail, jumped this fence, and placed the contraband inside an envelope hanging from the third-story window.

Surveillance video shared by the Fayette County Jail shows the white envelope, filled with the illegal drugs, blowing in the wind as the inmates try unsuccessfully to reel it in from some 35 feet.

"When the sergeants found it, it was laying on the ground," Security Captain Heather Eicher said.

Captain Eicher told KDKA-TV that the fishing line used by inmates to grab the contraband was constructed using wires from multiple pairs of headphones that were tied together.

The belief is that those inmates planned to smuggle the drugs in through a hole between the window frame and the wall in the jail's indoor-outdoor recreation yard.

"Thank goodness at the time, my sergeant was watching the video and [saw] the gentleman up in the window on our side, the inmates' side; that's when she went outside to see what was going on," Captain Eicher said.

When officers opened the envelope, they found 42 Suboxone strips stuffed inside a cigarette box. The jail value on these drugs is approximately $20,000.

"We believe they were planning on selling them to other inmates because that amount of them, one person is not going to hold on to them," Captain Eicher said.

After reviewing surveillance video, it appeared the inmates were boosted up to the window ledge to get the package.

The jail is implementing a new security feature in all recreation areas, which will include installing a rounded piece of metal on the window ledges.

"They would kneel on that ledge, [but] this will stop them from getting up."

Jail officials say charges are pending, as this is an open investigation with Uniontown police.